Public Meetings: June 22-26

JUNE 23

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m., Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m. meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. June 22.

Educational Service District No. 112 board of directors: 3-5 p.m. via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98092205118. Full agenda for the meeting available at https://www.esd112.org/about/board.

JUNE 24

Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority operating board: 10 a.m., Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant Conference Room, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.

JUNE 25

Kalama Civil Service Commission: June 25 meeting has been canceled. Next tentative meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 23.

— The Daily News

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

