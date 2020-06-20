Public Meetings: June 22-26
0 comments

Public Meetings: June 22-26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar

JUNE 23

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m., Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m. meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. June 22.

Educational Service District No. 112 board of directors: 3-5 p.m. via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98092205118. Full agenda for the meeting available at https://www.esd112.org/about/board.

JUNE 24

Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority operating board: 10 a.m., Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant Conference Room, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.

JUNE 25

Kalama Civil Service Commission: June 25 meeting has been canceled. Next tentative meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 23.

— The Daily News

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Allen — Leslie "Skip", 64, of Seattle, died May 31 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Clark - Glenda Marleen, 70 of Chehalis WA, died June 8, 2020 at Longview Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Felton - Eugene Keith, 89, of Longview, died June 12, 2020 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel

Obituaries

Death Notices

Benford - Virginia Ann, 77, of Kalama, died June 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview.Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Casper - Edward John, 94, of Longview, died June 15, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Gupta: Trump Tulsa rally risks an anatomy of an outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News