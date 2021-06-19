Public Meetings: June 21-25

JUNE 21

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID 650 656 1397.

JUNE 22

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m., station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting held following state and local guidelines. Meeting also available by remote access at bit.ly/2TKEBRa and follow the instructions.

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83838307737. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 838 3830 7737. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/.

JUNE 24

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom. To attend the meeting, call 360-577-3041 and ask for the link.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.