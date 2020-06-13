Public Meetings: June 15-19
0 comments

Public Meetings: June 15-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar

JUNE 15

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/942462693. Dial by phone: 1-669-224-3412, then tap +166692243412,,942462693#. Access code: 942-462-693. If new to GoToMeeting, get the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/942462693.

Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting canceled.

JUNE 17

Cowlitz County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Cowlitz County Department of Public Works: 1:30 p.m., county public works building training room, 1600 Third Ave. S., Kelso.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 3-4 p.m. strategic planning meeting, 4 p.m. regular board meeting, 820 11th Ave., Longview.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Strand - Kristin Tamar, 57, of Longview, died June 3, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bowman - Donald Ray, 86, of Kelso, died June 7, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Anderson - Richard Lee, 93 of Kelso, died June 7, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at G…

Obituaries

Death Notices

O'Neill - Harry Keith, 92, of Castle Rock, died June 4, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump admin rolls back transgender health protections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News