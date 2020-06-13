Public Meetings: June 15-19

JUNE 15
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/942462693. Dial by phone: 1-669-224-3412, then tap +166692243412,,942462693#. Access code: 942-462-693. If new to GoToMeeting, get the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/942462693.
Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting canceled.
JUNE 17
Cowlitz County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Department of Public Works: 1:30 p.m., county public works building training room, 1600 Third Ave. S., Kelso.
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 3-4 p.m. strategic planning meeting, 4 p.m. regular board meeting, 820 11th Ave., Longview.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
