Public Meetings: June 14-18

JUNE 14
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
JUNE 15
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting held via virtual meeting/teleconference call. To log in via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3wlHOnZ. Meeting ID: 960 7057 2567, pass code: Network. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 960 7057 1567, pass code: 5364820.
JUNE 16
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer Board of Commissioners: 3 p.m., District Office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso; www.bhwsd.org for meeting agenda.
Castle Rock Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock. To attend virtually, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/837170661. To call in, dial 1-646-749-3122, access code: 837 170 661. For details, call City Hall at 360-274-8181.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee (PAC): will not meet today. Next meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 14
JUNE 17
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted June 11 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
