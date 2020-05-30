Public Meetings: June 1-5
Public Meetings: June 1-5

Editor’s note: Because of the COVID-19 virus regular meetings have been postponed or canceled. Some groups are meeting via teleconference or other means. If yours is meeting, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

JUNE 1

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/306252197; or call 1-669-224-3412, access code: 306-252-197.

JUNE 2

Cowlitz Conservation District: 4 p.m., via teleconference. If interested in attending, call district manager Darin Houpt at 360-355-3514.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. meeting via Zoom. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3dfwL6X. ID 961 9373 7100. Password is 039362. By iPhone one tap: +12532158782,,96193737100#,,1#,039362# or +13462487799,,96193737100#,,1#,039362#. By phone: (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-9128 or 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

