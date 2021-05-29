Public Meetings: June 1-4

JUNE 1
Cowlitz County Commissioners: no meeting.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. special meeting, Council Chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited to the council chambers. The public also may attend virtually via GoToMeeting by logging in to bit.ly/3uaEtXB.
JUNE 2
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 8 a.m. special meeting, station 51, 382 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama. Meeting held following state and local guidelines. Meeting also available by remote access at bit.ly/34oa9hO and follow the instructions.
Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m. regular meeting, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
JUNE 3
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted May 28 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
Woodland City Council, Woodland School District and Port of Woodland: 6 p.m. meeting virtually via GoToMeeting by logging in to global.gotomeeting.com/join/571989973. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access code: 571 989 973.
Woodland Quality Community Coalition: 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom. The link will be available on the day of the meeting by visiting ci.woodland.wa.us. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss current and future issues that impact each of the organizations and the greater Woodland community.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.