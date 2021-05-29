Public Meetings: June 1-4

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted May 28 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Woodland City Council, Woodland School District and Port of Woodland: 6 p.m. meeting virtually via GoToMeeting by logging in to global.gotomeeting.com/join/571989973. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access code: 571 989 973.

Woodland Quality Community Coalition: 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom. The link will be available on the day of the meeting by visiting ci.woodland.wa.us. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss current and future issues that impact each of the organizations and the greater Woodland community.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.