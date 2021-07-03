Public Meetings: July 6-9

JULY 6

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited to the council chambers. The public also may attend virtually via GoToMeeting by logging in to bit.ly/36b0NXi. To join by phone, call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access code: 317 197 781.

JULY 7

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m. regular meeting, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

JULY 8

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: canceled and rescheduled to July 22.

