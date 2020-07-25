Public Meetings: July 27-31

JULY 27
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview.
JULY 28
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1 board of supervisors: 9 a.m. meeting via teleconference. Until further notice, meetings will be held via teleconference and recorded. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. For details on participating remotely, call 360-423-2493 or send an email to morgan.atkins@cdid1.org.
Cowlitz PUD District No. 1 board of directors: 2 p.m. meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested in attending via phone or computer is asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. July 27.
JULY 30
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2 of Cowlitz County: 3 p.m. special meeting (a rescheduling of the group's regular monthly meeting), Office/Maintenance Building, 526 N. Dike Road, Woodland.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
