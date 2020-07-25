Public Meetings: July 27-31
0 comments

Public Meetings: July 27-31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar

JULY 27

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview.

JULY 28

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1 board of supervisors: 9 a.m. meeting via teleconference. Until further notice, meetings will be held via teleconference and recorded. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. For details on participating remotely, call 360-423-2493 or send an email to morgan.atkins@cdid1.org

Cowlitz PUD District No. 1 board of directors: 2 p.m. meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested in attending via phone or computer is asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. July 27.

JULY 30

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2 of Cowlitz County: 3 p.m. special meeting (a rescheduling of the group's regular monthly meeting), Office/Maintenance Building, 526 N. Dike Road, Woodland.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Johansen - Edward Lane, 88, of Ocean Park WA, died July 20, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Andon - Termutis, 67, of Kelso, died July 17, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bowman - Cheryl D., 61,of Kelso, died July 17, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Gree…

Watch Now: Related Video

Professor can't shake Covid-19 symptoms months after diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News