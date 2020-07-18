Public Meetings: July 20-24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JULY 15

Kalama Civil Service Commission: meeting cancelled because of a lack of agenda items. Next meeting tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

JULY 20

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. Zoom meeting. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 650656 1397. Members of the public are encouraged to listen in to the meeting and participate via a moderator. For details on Zoom accessibility call the Recreation office at 360-442-5403.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Because of the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, the City Council will meet remotely and in person. In person meeting held in the council chambers, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland. To join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/585753813. To call in by phone dial 1-408-650-3123. Access code: 585-753-813. People new to GoToMeeting can get the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/585753813.