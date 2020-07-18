Public Meetings: July 20-24

JULY 15
Kalama Civil Service Commission: meeting cancelled because of a lack of agenda items. Next meeting tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
JULY 20
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. Zoom meeting. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 650656 1397. Members of the public are encouraged to listen in to the meeting and participate via a moderator. For details on Zoom accessibility call the Recreation office at 360-442-5403.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Because of the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, the City Council will meet remotely and in person. In person meeting held in the council chambers, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland. To join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/585753813. To call in by phone dial 1-408-650-3123. Access code: 585-753-813. People new to GoToMeeting can get the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/585753813.
JULY 21
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. board of commissioners, Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
JULY 22
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. meeting via Zoom. To join via PC, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88518557726?pwd=aUpidjdhaUNRV0MyOVQ2c01ybklSUT09. Meeting ID: 885 1855 7726; password: 4L?4SSw!k. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 885 1855 7726, password: 884840551.
For technical assistance, please email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.
Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at: PublicComment@portoflongview.com. KLTV will livestream the regular meeting on cable Channel 29 and will place it on their website at KLTV.org.
To view the agenda, visit https://www.portoflongview.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07222020-240
JULY 23
Cowlitz County Veterans’ Advisory Board: meeting cancelled, tentatively scheduled for 3:20 p.m. Oct. 22 in Conference Room B of the Health & Human Services building, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview.
JULY 24
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m., 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People who would like to attend the meeting be teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodation.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
