Public Meetings: July 19-24

JULY 19
Woodland City Council: 6:30 p.m. executive session, 7 p.m. regular meeting, City Council Chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland.
JULY 20
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting held via virtual meeting/teleconference call. To log in via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3wlHOnZ. Meeting ID: 960 7057 2567, pass code: Network. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 960 7057 1567, pass code: 5364820.
Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10:30 a.m. special meeting via GoToMeetings at globalgotomeetingcom/join/693637005. To join by phone, call 1-571-317-3112. Access code: 693 637 005. Purpose: to discuss and possibly take action on issues associated with the Cowlitz Drive Pump Station.
Wahkiakum School District No. 200: 5:30 p.m. board meeting, Wahkiakum High School, 500 S. Third St., Cathlamet.
JULY 21
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer Board of Commissioners: 3 p.m., District Office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso; www.bhwsd.org for meeting agenda.
Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Meeting details available at www.cityofkalama.com.
JULY 22
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. commissioners’ meeting, Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
JULY 23
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 210 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People with disabilities who would like to attend by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.