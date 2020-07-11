Public Meetings: July 13-17

JULY 14
Cowlitz Public Utility District No 1 of Cowlitz County: 11 a.m. board meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft teams. People interested in participating via phone or computer are asked to contact Barbara Taylor via email at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. July 13.
JULY 15
Diking Improvement District No. 15 of Cowlitz County: 5 p.m., Public Works training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
JULY 16
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 3 p.m. board meeting via Zoom. Meeting ID 825 0967 7435; password: 201168. Dial by location: +1 253-215-8782 US (Tacoma).
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
