Public Meetings: July 13-17
0 comments

Public Meetings: July 13-17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar

JULY 14

Cowlitz Public Utility District No 1 of Cowlitz County: 11 a.m. board meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft teams. People interested in participating via phone or computer are asked to contact Barbara Taylor via email at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. July 13.

JULY 15

Diking Improvement District No. 15 of Cowlitz County: 5 p.m., Public Works training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

JULY 16

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 3 p.m. board meeting via Zoom. Meeting ID 825 0967 7435; password: 201168. Dial by location: +1 253-215-8782 US (Tacoma).

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Gass - Dale A.,84 of Clatskanie, died July 6, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Evans - Paulette Marie, 74, of Longview, died July 1, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: Trump's been a failure in every way from the start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News