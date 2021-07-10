Public Meetings: July 12-16

JULY 13

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, station 1-2 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m., station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting held following state and local guidelines. Meeting also available by remote access at bit.ly/3AJjnUw and follow the instructions.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. workshop, 7 p.m. special meeting. Workshop not available via Zoom. Special meeting available via Zoom at bit.ly/3wokHZy. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 839 9375 8335.

JULY 14

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Riverside Park Pavilion, 1820 West Side Highway, Kelso.

JULY 15

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted July 9 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

