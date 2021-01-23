Public Meetings: Jan. 25-29

Cowlitz County Public Utility District No. 1 : 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Jan. 26 to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-929-346-7261 (Conference ID: 878 116 313#) at the time of the meeting. Agenda posted on the PUD website at www.cowlitzpud.org .

JAN. 27

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3qPK9oJ. Meeting ID: 834 4266 5685, pass code: 5!J1Bnfn. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 834 4266 5685, pass code: 721652572. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 834 4266 5685, passcode: 721652572. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: 1721652572. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3nmSSMQ. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access Channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.