Public Meetings: Jan. 18-22
Public Meetings: Jan. 18-22

JAN. 19

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. board meeting via GoToMeetings at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/419475605. Access code: 419 475 605. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-646-749-3129.Same access code as above. The public may access and join the meeting or if they wish to provide citizens’ comments. They also can watch the meeting at www.ci.woodland.wa.us under the CivicWeb porta.

JAN. 20

Cowlitz County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.

Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3qdbMra. Meeting ID: 829 5903 4550. Pass code: 463529. To call in, dial 1 253-215-8782. Same meeting ID and Pass code as above. To be placed on a contact list to receive notification of solid waste planning meetings, call Emilie Cochrane at 360-577-3030 or send an email to cochranee@co.cowitz.wa.us.

Woodland Quality Community Coalition: 6:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/39bDPR9. Meeting ID: 858 7183 1623. Password: 98674. To call in, dial 1-669-900-6833. Meeting ID and password: same as above. Topic: Discuss growth of housing developments in Cowlitz and Clark counties outside the city limits (as well as some inside the city limits) and impact to transportation, schools, infrastructure/utilities needed to meet the demands and strains that will impact the city, schools and Port of Woodland.

JAN. 21

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted Jan. 15 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Port of Woodland: meeting moved to 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Port of Woodland office, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.

JAN. 22

Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People wanting to attend by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations. Details: Karen Wolfe, 360-735-5721.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

