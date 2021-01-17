Public Meetings: Jan. 18-22

JAN. 19

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. board meeting via GoToMeetings at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/419475605. Access code: 419 475 605. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-646-749-3129.Same access code as above. The public may access and join the meeting or if they wish to provide citizens’ comments. They also can watch the meeting at www.ci.woodland.wa.us under the CivicWeb porta.

JAN. 20

Cowlitz County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.

Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3qdbMra. Meeting ID: 829 5903 4550. Pass code: 463529. To call in, dial 1 253-215-8782. Same meeting ID and Pass code as above. To be placed on a contact list to receive notification of solid waste planning meetings, call Emilie Cochrane at 360-577-3030 or send an email to cochranee@co.cowitz.wa.us.