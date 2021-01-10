Public Meetings: Jan. 11-15

Cowlitz County Public Facilities District: 3 p.m. board of directors meeting via Zoom ) at https://bit.ly/39edlhE. Meeting ID: 831 3204 5921, pass code: 31173, One tap mobile: +12532158782,,83132045921#,,,,*31173#. To call by phone: 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID and pass code the same as above.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/2L8ixMm. Meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: @.0y4j9vp. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: 123231596. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: 123231596. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: 123231596. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3nmSSMQ.

For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.