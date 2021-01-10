Public Meetings: Jan. 11-15

JAN 12
Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners: 9 a.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access Channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz County Public Utility District No. 1: 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Jan. 12 to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-929-346-7261 (Conference ID: 254 694 686#) at the time of the meeting. Agenda posted on the PUD website at www.cowlitzpud.org.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. station 1-1, 160 Pinkerton Drive, Woodland.
JAN 13
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building conference room B, 207 Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Public Facilities District: 3 p.m. board of directors meeting via Zoom ) at https://bit.ly/39edlhE. Meeting ID: 831 3204 5921, pass code: 31173, One tap mobile: +12532158782,,83132045921#,,,,*31173#. To call by phone: 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID and pass code the same as above.
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/2L8ixMm. Meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: @.0y4j9vp. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: 123231596. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: 123231596. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 891 5480 4265, passcode: 123231596. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3nmSSMQ.
For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.
Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is: PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make comments or raise their hands. The meeting also can be viewed on government Channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.
Willow Grove Park Advisory: 5:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. To join via PC, visit https://bit.ly/3bg1liw. Meeting ID: 862 0223 7976. Passcode: 7h?8au4EM. To connect via the web, visit www.Zoom.com, click on Join Meeting. Meeting Number: 862 0223 7976. Passcode: 838792367. To connect on a mobile device: download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, then open the app, then click on Join Meeting. Meeting Number: 862 0223 7976; Passcode: 838792367. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 862 0223 7976; passcode: 838792367. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is: PublicComment@portoflongview.com.
JAN. 14
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. commissioners’ meeting, Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Rainier Chamber of Commerce: 12:15-1:15 meeting via zoom at https://bit.ly/2LAUEwt. Meeting ID: 987 1187 6511. Pass code: RCC. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782 and use the above meeting ID and pass code. Speaker is Paul Vogel, Columbia County Economic Team executive director. Chamber members and guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and give a 30-second commercial for their businesses.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.