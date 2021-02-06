Public Meetings: Feb. 8-12

FEB. 8
Castle Rock City Council: 6:30 p.m. workshop via GoToMeetings. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To call in, dial 1-646-749-3112. Access Code: 201-632-365. To speak, press *6. Topic: To review and discuss proposed changes related to planning. Also, 7:30 p.m. regular meeting. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To call in, dial 1-646-749-3112. Access Code: 201-632-365. To speak, press *6. If new to GoToMeeting, download the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/201632365.
FEB. 9
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Due to to the public health emergency and restriction ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee, the meeting is being partially conducted by teleconference and recorded. Before the meeting is called for, participants will state their names and positions. The public is welcome to attend in person or via teleconference. To join via teleconference, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 896 8009 4496; pass code: 5745504725.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, station 1-1, 160 Pinkerton Drive, Woodland.
Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Feb. 9 to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-929-346-7261 (Conference ID: 683 580 834#) at the time of the meeting. Agenda posted on the PUD website at www.cowlitzpud.org.
FEB. 10
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building conference room B, 207 Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz Transit Authority: 4 p.m. regular board meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.Zoom.us/j/86597285745; or via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782. If that number is busy, try the following numbers, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-699-900-6833, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799 or 1-646-876-9923. ID: 865 9278 5745. Panelists are board members and staff only. All members of the public are encouraged to listen to the meeting and participate via a moderator. Agendas can be found at www.mylongview.com under “Agendas and Minutes.” Additionally, the meeting will be streamed on KLTV, government access cable channel 29 and on the KLTV website at www.kltv.org. For details on Zoom accessibility, call the CTA board clerk’s office at 360-442-5664.
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/39PC3GW. Meeting ID: 829 0664 8450, pass code: R%dHjys9t. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 829 0664 8450, pass code: 478393178. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 829 0664 8450, passcode: 478393178. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 829 0664 8450, passcode: 478393178. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3tyIiqf. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access Channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee: committee members will not meet. The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. March 10 via Zoom.
FEB. 11
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. commissioners’ meeting, Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Feb. 5 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
Longview City Council: 6 p.m. executive session via Zoom at special virtual Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85274396659. To join by phone, call one of the following numbers: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968 , 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 , 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 852 7439 6659. Also, 7 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85274396659. To join by phone, call one of the following numbers:1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923. 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 852 7439 6659. For information about Zoom accessibility, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 360442-5041.
The deadline for submission for the Public Meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.