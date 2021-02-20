Public Meetings: Feb. 22-26

FEB. 24

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3ueLjwe. Meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, pass code: 2!D*tM1$#. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, pass code: 516764642. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, passcode: 516764642. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, passcode: 516764642. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/2Zx0jaP. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access Channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.