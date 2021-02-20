Public Meetings: Feb. 22-26

FEB 22
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m. meeting via GoToMeetings at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To join by phone, call 1-646-749-3112 Access Code: 201 632 365 (Press *6 to speak). If new to GoToMeetings, get the app before the meeting starts at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/201632365.
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. board meeting, HOSW administrative offices, 820 11th Ave., Longview.
Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First (Kalama Library building), Kalama.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 and use the same meeting ID as above. For details about Zoom accessibility, call the City of Longview Recreation Office at 360-442-5403.
Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Feb. 23 to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-929-346-7261 (Conference ID: 639 050 107#) at the time of the meeting. Agenda posted on the PUD website at www.cowlitzpud.org.
FEB. 23
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Due to to the public health emergency and restriction ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee, the meeting is being partially conducted by teleconference and recorded. Before the meeting is called for, participants will state their names and positions. The public is welcome to attend in person or via teleconference. To join via teleconference, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 427 780 8781; pass code: 5745504725.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81147095438. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 811 4709 5438##. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 9 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/150719573. By phone, call 1-571-317-3112. Access code: 150 719 573. For details, call the district headquarter at 360-673-2222.
FEB. 24
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3ueLjwe. Meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, pass code: 2!D*tM1$#. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, pass code: 516764642. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, passcode: 516764642. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 893 5686 8799, passcode: 516764642. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/2Zx0jaP. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access Channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.
FEB. 25
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon board of directors meeting via Zoom. To attend the meeting, call 360-577-3041 and ask for the link.
The deadline for submission for the Public Meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.