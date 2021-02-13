Public Meetings: Feb. 15-19

Transportation Commission: two-day meeting via Zoom from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 16 and from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 17. To register for the Feb .16 meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2LvdK7G. To register for the Feb 17 meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3tC4Whz. Once registered, an email will be sent with the participation link to the meeting. For details, call 360-705-7070; or email Doreen Maasjo at MaasjoD@wstc.wa.gov or Bobbie Garver at GarverB@wstc.wa.gov.