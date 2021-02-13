 Skip to main content
Public Meetings: Feb. 15-19
Public Meetings: Feb. 15-19

Calendar

FEB. 16

Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting held via virtual meeting/teleconference call. To log in via Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/2YaNkei. Meeting ID: 960 7057 2567, pass code: Network. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 960 7057 1567, pass code: 5364820.

Longview School District No. 122: 6:30 p.m. board of directors’ meeting via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https//longview122.zoom.us/j/9184139762. Meeting ID:: 918 4131 9762, Pass code: 488666.

Transportation Commission: two-day meeting via Zoom from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 16 and from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 17. To register for the Feb .16 meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2LvdK7G. To register for the Feb 17 meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3tC4Whz. Once registered, an email will be sent with the participation link to the meeting. For details, call 360-705-7070; or email Doreen Maasjo at MaasjoD@wstc.wa.gov or Bobbie Garver at GarverB@wstc.wa.gov.

FEB. 17

Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District: 4:15 p.m. board of commissioners’ meeting held remotely. To attend the meeting, call 1-888-875-1833 and enter the guest code 557 675 625.

FEB. 18

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted Feb. 12 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

The deadline for submission for the Public Meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

