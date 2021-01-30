Public Meetings: Feb. 1-5

FEB. 1
Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. board meeting, City Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave. The public may join in-person following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public also may join virtually via GoToMeetings at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/682957125. Access code: 682 957 3129. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-646-749-3129. Same access code as above. The public may access and join the meeting or if they wish to provide citizens' comments. They also can watch the meeting at www.ci.woodland.wa.us under the CivicWeb portal.
FEB. 2
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
FEB. 4
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted Jan. 29 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
