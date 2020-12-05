Public Meetings: Dec. 7-11

DEC. 7

Longview School District : 4:30-6:30 p.m. special board of directors meeting via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://longview122.zoom.us/j/93877752392 . Meeting ID: 938 7775 2392, pass code: 884036. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782, same meeting ID and pass code as above.

DEC. 8

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Dec. 8 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID: 753 566 561#.