Public Meetings: Dec. 7-11

DEC. 7
Cowlitz Conservation District: 5 p.m. board meeting held jointly with the Wahkiakum Conservation District, 25 River Street, Cathlamet. Seating limited. Call Lisa Martin at 360-355-3508 for teleconference/call in details.
Longview School District: 4:30-6:30 p.m. special board of directors meeting via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://longview122.zoom.us/j/93877752392. Meeting ID: 938 7775 2392, pass code: 884036. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782, same meeting ID and pass code as above.
Woodland City Council: 6:30 p.m. executive session, 7 p.m. regular meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/773785765. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-646-749-3129. Access code: 773 785 765.
DEC. 8
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, Room B, 207 $th Ave. N., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by noon Dec. 8 to be added. People who would like to call in to the meeting, should dial 1-929-346-7261 at the time of the meeting and punch in meeting ID: 753 566 561#.
DEC. 9
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/2I8RUoS. meeting ID:891 8462 2021, passcode: PzS@xg34=. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID:891 8462 2021, passcode: 530914397. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 891 8462 2021, passcode: 530914397. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 899 0842 8205, passcode:530914397. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/2SIVBTP.
For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com.
Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is: PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make comments or raise their hands.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee (PAC): 5:30 p.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview.
DEC. 10
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m., Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Rainier Chamber of Commerce: noon networking and connections, 12:15-1:15 p.m. general meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3quexpl. Meeting ID: 937 2707 8199. Pass code: 978128. To phone in, call 1-253-215-8782. Kelly Miller, executive director of Turning Point in Clatskanie and HOPE in Rainier. Members and guests will have the chance to ask questions and give a 30-second commercial for their business.
