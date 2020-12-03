Public Meetings: Dec. 3

DEC. 3

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. public hearing (part two) via Zoom for people to learn about the city’s preliminary budget for 2021 and to hear about the 2021-2026 Capital Facilities Plan filed with the city clerk. Information on how to access the hearing is available on the city website. Copies of the budget and the draft of the Capital Facilities Plan are available at Kalama City Hall and online at www.cityofkalama.com.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

