Public Meetings: Dec. 21-25

DEC. 21

Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 and use the same meeting ID as above.

Longview School District: 4:30 p.m. board of directors meeting via Zoo at https://longview122.zoom.us/j/94175415829. Meeting ID: 941 7541 5829. Pass code: 683133. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 and use same meeting ID and pass code as above. Purpose of meeting discuss the newly revised state School Reopening Guidance and the districts School Reopening Plans.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. regular meeting via GoToMeeting. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/436789317. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 (toll free) or 1-646-749-3129. Access code: 436-789-317.

DEC. 22

Public Utility District No. 1 (PUD) of Cowlitz County: meeting canceled.

DEC. 24

Longview City Council: no meeting because of Christmas holiday.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0