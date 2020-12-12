Public Meetings: Dec. 14-18

Woodland Planning Commission : 7 p.m. hearing via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/336791637 . Access code: 336 791 637. To join by phone, call toll free 1877-568-4106 or 1-4571-317-3129. Access cod: 336 791 637. Topic: the Woodland Creek Planned Unit Residential Development Subdivision request to divide approximately 41.17 acres into 150 residential lots in the Low-Density Residential 8.5 zoning district. The site is located at 2336 Lewis River Road. (PUD-20-001/BLA-20-004/CAP-20-002 and -003/FLD-20-002/SEP-20-013)

Comments may be hand-delivered to 230 Davidson Ave., and placed in the utility billing drop box, mailed to P.O. Box 9, Woodland WA 98674, or e-mailed to goddardt@ci.woodland.wa.us. Given the current health emergency, written comments are recommended to be sent prior to the meeting and will not preclude additional testimony should the meeting be held. Other written or oral testimony may be presented and considered at the commission meeting. Questions regarding the application should be directed to Travis Goddard, at 360-225-7299.