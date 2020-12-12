Public Meetings: Dec. 14-18

DEC. 14
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 10 a.m. special meeting regarding refinancing Beachwood duplexes, 821 14th Ave., Longview.
DEC. 15
Cowlitz County Board of County Commissioners and Longview City Council: 6 p.m. joint meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83378008895 Webinar ID: 833 7800 8895. To join by phone, dial one of the following numbers (may need to try more than one number if get a busy signal: 1-253-215-8782, 1-408-638-0968, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346248-7799, 1-312-626-6799, 1-646-876-9923 or 1-301-715-8592.
Members of the public are encouraged to listen in to the meeting and participate via a moderator. Panelists will be county commissioners, Longview City Council members, and staff only. Topic: discuss merits of a Hosted Encampment. The agenda can be found at www.mylongview.com under “Agendas & Minutes.”
For details on Zoom accessibility, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 360-442-5041.
Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84264527499. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 842 6452 7499##. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.
DEC. 16
Cowlitz County Planning Commission: meeting canceled. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 20.
Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees: 7 p.m. tentative meeting via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://lowercolumbia.zoom.us/j/88523391652. Meeting ID: 885 2339 1652. One tap mobile: +1253215872,,88523381652#. To join by phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 885 2339 1652. To join by SIP 88523391652@zoomcrc.com. To join by H.323: 162.244.37.11.
DEC. 17
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. meeting, office/maintenance building, 526 N. Dike Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon board of directors meeting via Zoom. People interested in attending the meeting should call 360-577-3041 for the Zoom link.
Homeless Housing Task Force: 2-3 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194303613. To call in, dial 1-408-650-3123. Access code: 194 303 613.
If new to GoToMeeting, download the app from https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/194303613.
Regularly scheduled Task Force meetings are held at 2:00 pm on the fourth Thursday of each month.
For details, call 360-414-5599.
Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m. hearing via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/336791637. Access code: 336 791 637. To join by phone, call toll free 1877-568-4106 or 1-4571-317-3129. Access cod: 336 791 637. Topic: the Woodland Creek Planned Unit Residential Development Subdivision request to divide approximately 41.17 acres into 150 residential lots in the Low-Density Residential 8.5 zoning district. The site is located at 2336 Lewis River Road. (PUD-20-001/BLA-20-004/CAP-20-002 and -003/FLD-20-002/SEP-20-013)
Comments may be hand-delivered to 230 Davidson Ave., and placed in the utility billing drop box, mailed to P.O. Box 9, Woodland WA 98674, or e-mailed to goddardt@ci.woodland.wa.us. Given the current health emergency, written comments are recommended to be sent prior to the meeting and will not preclude additional testimony should the meeting be held. Other written or oral testimony may be presented and considered at the commission meeting. Questions regarding the application should be directed to Travis Goddard, at 360-225-7299.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!