Public Meetings: Aug. 9-13
Public Meetings: Aug. 9-13

Calendar

AUG. 10

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, station 1-2 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. meeting, Station 52, 415 Todd Road Kalama. Meeting follows state and local guidelines. Meeting also available remotely by going to bit.ly/3iuacz2. Details: call district headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: meeting canceled because of no quorum.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. Aug. 9.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. workshop, 7 p.m., council chambers at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meetings also held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83753227034. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782,1-699-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 837 5322 7034. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment to help the hearing impaired also is available. Call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 at least 48 hours in advance if special accommodations are needed to attend the meeting. For the agenda, visit mylongview.com, then "Agendas & Minutes."

AUG. 11

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, Port offices, 10 Industrial Way, Longview; use the south door for entry to the commission meeting room. Pursuant to the Governor's Emergency proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face masks are not required for fully vaccinated people. Meeting also held via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer, visit bit.ly/3Aioom5. Meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, pass code: S9uD9dz8%. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, pass code: 648010767. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, passcode: 648010767. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, passcode:648010767. The full agenda is online at bit.ly/3AghvSe. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.

AUG. 12

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. commissioners' meeting, Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Port of Woodland: 9 a.m. commission meeting, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

