Public Meetings: Aug. 9-13

AUG. 11

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, Port offices, 10 Industrial Way, Longview; use the south door for entry to the commission meeting room. Pursuant to the Governor's Emergency proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face masks are not required for fully vaccinated people. Meeting also held via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer, visit bit.ly/3Aioom5. Meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, pass code: S9uD9dz8%. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, pass code: 648010767. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, passcode: 648010767. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, passcode:648010767. The full agenda is online at bit.ly/3AghvSe. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.