Public Meetings: Aug. 9-13

AUG. 10
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, station 1-2 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. meeting, Station 52, 415 Todd Road Kalama. Meeting follows state and local guidelines. Meeting also available remotely by going to bit.ly/3iuacz2. Details: call district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: meeting canceled because of no quorum.
Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. Aug. 9.
Longview City Council: 6 p.m. workshop, 7 p.m., council chambers at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meetings also held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83753227034. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782,1-699-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 837 5322 7034. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment to help the hearing impaired also is available. Call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 at least 48 hours in advance if special accommodations are needed to attend the meeting. For the agenda, visit mylongview.com, then "Agendas & Minutes."
AUG. 11
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, Port offices, 10 Industrial Way, Longview; use the south door for entry to the commission meeting room. Pursuant to the Governor's Emergency proclamation 20-28, updated June 30, 2021, face masks are not required for fully vaccinated people. Meeting also held via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer, visit bit.ly/3Aioom5. Meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, pass code: S9uD9dz8%. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, pass code: 648010767. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, passcode: 648010767. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 851 2254 9577, passcode:648010767. The full agenda is online at bit.ly/3AghvSe. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.