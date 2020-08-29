Public Meetings: Aug. 31-Sept.4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEPT. 1

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board of directors meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to ccowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

SEPT. 3

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3 of Cowlitz County: 8 a.m., board meeting, Public Works Training Room 1600 13th Ave., S., Kelso. As part of the regular agenda, the 2021 budget will be considered for adoption. The budget hearing is set to begin at 8:15 a.m. The public may attend the meeting via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/180117845 or call 1-571-317-3122, access code: 180 117 845. To get the GoToMeeting app, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/intsall/180117845.