Public Meetings: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

SEPT. 1
Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m. regular meeting, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/713613133; or by phone by calling 1-646-749-3122, access code: 713 613 133. People new to GoToMeeting can download the app at global.gotometing.com/install/713613133.
SEPT. 2
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/180117845; and by phone by calling 1-872-240-3212, access code: 180 117 845. People new to GoToMeeting can download the app at global.gotomeeting.com/install/180117845.
Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/929970125, access code: 929 970 125; and by phone by calling 1-571-317-3122, access code: 929 970 125. People new to GoToMeeting can download the app at global.gotomeeting.com/install/929970125.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597. As part of the regular agenda, a hearing has been scheduled for 7:40 a.m. to consider adoption of the 2022 budget.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted Aug. 28 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
