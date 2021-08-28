Public Meetings: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597. As part of the regular agenda, a hearing has been scheduled for 7:40 a.m. to consider adoption of the 2022 budget.