Public Meetings: Aug. 3-7

AUG. 3

Department of Public Works Stormwater Advisory Committee: 4 p.m. meeting canceled. Next meeting scheduled for 4 pm. Nov. 2 in training room of the Cowlitz County Department of Public works, 1600 13th Ave., S., Kelso.

AUG. 4

Cowlitz Conservation District Board of Supervisors: 4 p.m. joint meeting with Wahkiakum Conservation District Supervisors, DeBriae meeting room, 375 Second Ave., Cathlamet. Meeting accommodations are in person only and because of limited seating require a reserved seat. Face masks are required. To reserve a seat or for details, call Lisa Martin at 360-355-3508.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

