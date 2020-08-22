Public Meetings: Aug. 24-28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUG. 24

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington board of directors: 4 p.m. meeting canceled.

AUG. 25

Educational Service District 112 board of directors business meeting: 3-5 p.m., via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94366067742. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/board/.

AUG. 27

Cowlitz County Homeless-Housing Task Force: 2 p.m. meeting through GoToMeeting. Meeting agendas and GoToMeeting access information posted on the CCHHS website one week before the scheduled meeting.

The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0