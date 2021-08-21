Public Meetings: Aug. 23-27

AUG. 23

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington : 4 p.m. meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88254604203 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, ID: 88254604203. The link also is online at hoswwa.org .

Cowlitz County PUD : 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 10 a.m. Aug. 23.

Educational Service District 112 : 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86481350901 . To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 864 8135 0901. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/ .

AUG. 25

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners special meeting, Southwest Washington Regional Airport, 2215 A Parrot Way, Kelso. Face masks recommended. Meeting also takes place via audio by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 823 3375 5308. Pass code: 551481916.For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and audio attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Audio attendees also can give public comment during the meeting by emailing the PublicComment@portoflongview.com.