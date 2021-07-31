Public Meetings: Aug. 2-6

AUG. 2

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. work session and public hearing, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/524633861. To get the app, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/524633861. To join by phone, call 1-877-309 2073. Access code: 524-633-861.