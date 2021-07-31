Public Meetings: Aug. 2-6

AUG. 2
Lexington Flood Control Zone District: meeting canceled.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. work session and public hearing, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/524633861. To get the app, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/524633861. To join by phone, call 1-877-309 2073. Access code: 524-633-861.
AUG. 3
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m., Tam O’Shanter Park during the National Night Out event.
AUG. 4
Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m. regular meeting, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
AUG. 5
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m. board of supervisors, Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 p.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121. Access code: 557 845 597.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted July 23 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.