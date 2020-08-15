Public Meetings: Aug. 17-21

AUG. 17
Parks and Recreation advisory board: 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397.
Port of Woodland: 8:30 a.m. meeting. No public access allowed to meet Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 Stay Home — Stay Healthy proclamation. The public may listen to the meeting, but will be muted. ID room number is: 237-755-8282. Call 1-669-6833 or 1-253-215-8782 and enter the ID room number and then the password 642020.
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. People can join this meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone by logging on to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/934035781. To attend by phone, call 1 872-240-3212. Access Code: 934 035 781. If new to GoToMeeting, get the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/934035781.
AUG. 18
Diking Improvement District No. 15 of Cowlitz County board of directors: 5 p.m. conference call through GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, dial 1-571-317-3122 and when prompted, enter the access code 929-970-125. The purpose of the meeting is to set the 2021 Budget Hearing that occurs during the district’s regular September meeting. For details or to ask questions, call carol Sides at 360-577-3030, ext. 6528.
Water Operating Board: 3:30 p.m. via Zoom/conference rooms C and ED, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. For details call 360-442-5209 or send an email to lisa.vertrees@ci.longview.wa.us.
AUG. 19
Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. To join, visit https://bit.ly/33WeycB. Meeting ID: 891 6406 8373. Passcode 023582. To call in, dial 1 253-215-8782. Meeting ID 891 6406 8373. Passcode: 023582. Find your local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kibnxgyql. To be placed on a contact list to receive notification of solid waste planning meetings, call Emilie Cochrane at 360-577-3030 or send an email to cochranee@co.cowitz.wa.us.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
