Public Meetings: Aug. 17-21

AUG. 17

Parks and Recreation advisory board: 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6506561397. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 650 656 1397.

Port of Woodland: 8:30 a.m. meeting. No public access allowed to meet Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 Stay Home — Stay Healthy proclamation. The public may listen to the meeting, but will be muted. ID room number is: 237-755-8282. Call 1-669-6833 or 1-253-215-8782 and enter the ID room number and then the password 642020.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting. People can join this meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone by logging on to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/934035781. To attend by phone, call 1 872-240-3212. Access Code: 934 035 781. If new to GoToMeeting, get the app at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/934035781.

AUG. 18