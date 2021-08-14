Public Meetings: Aug. 16-20

AUG. 16
Castle Rock City Council: 6 p.m. public hearing, Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave., S.W., Castle Rock. To join remotely, visit gotomeet.me/CityofCastleRock/building--planning. To join by phone, call 1-872-240-3412. Access god: 921 725 701. To get the GoToMeeting app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/921725701. For details on the hearing, visit bit.ly/3lnhZ4X. Written comments on the proposed project and/or the SEPA Threshold Determination must be received no later than 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Castle Rock City Hall, 141 A. St. S.W. In addition, written comments and testimony may be presented at the public hearing. To make an appointment to review the application materials at City Hall or to get options for participating in the public hearing, call Deputy Clerk Karlene Akesson at 360-274-8181 send an email to kakesson@ci.castle-rock.wa.us.
Parks and Recreation Advisory: 5 p.m. board meeting canceled.
AUG. 17
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting held via virtual meeting/teleconference call. To log in via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3wlHOnZ. Meeting ID: 960 7057 2567, pass code: Network. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 960 7057 1567, pass code: 5364820.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
AUG. 18
Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District: 3 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, District Office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso; www.bhwsd.org for meeting agenda.
Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, via GoToMeeting conference call. To join the meeting, call 1-571-317-3122. Access code 929 970 125. Meeting purpose: set the 2022 budget hearing that occurs during the District's September regular meeting and review project costs.
AUG. 19
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted Aug. 13 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.