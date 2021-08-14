Public Meetings: Aug. 16-20

AUG. 16

Castle Rock City Council: 6 p.m. public hearing, Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave., S.W., Castle Rock. To join remotely, visit gotomeet.me/CityofCastleRock/building--planning. To join by phone, call 1-872-240-3412. Access god: 921 725 701. To get the GoToMeeting app, visit global.gotomeeting.com/install/921725701. For details on the hearing, visit bit.ly/3lnhZ4X. Written comments on the proposed project and/or the SEPA Threshold Determination must be received no later than 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Castle Rock City Hall, 141 A. St. S.W. In addition, written comments and testimony may be presented at the public hearing. To make an appointment to review the application materials at City Hall or to get options for participating in the public hearing, call Deputy Clerk Karlene Akesson at 360-274-8181 send an email to kakesson@ci.castle-rock.wa.us.