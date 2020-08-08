Public Meetings: Aug. 10-14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUG. 11

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, ID number 94612805144#. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar available at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535. Meetings also shown live on KLTV access Channel 29 or online at http://wwwkltv.org.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory board of directors: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building conference room B, 207 Fourth Ave., N., Kelso.

Cowlitz County PUD District No. 1: 9:30 a.m. board meeting. People interested in participating via Microsoft Teams should email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Aug. 10. People also may call 1-509-703-4086 (conference ID number 163 412 76#) at the time of the meeting if they prefer to attend by phone.

AUG 12

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: Regular meeting canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. A meeting will be scheduled at a later date. For details or to ask questions, call 360-751-5874.