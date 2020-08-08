Public Meetings: Aug. 10-14

AUG. 11
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, ID number 94612805144#. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar available at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535. Meetings also shown live on KLTV access Channel 29 or online at http://wwwkltv.org.
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory board of directors: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building conference room B, 207 Fourth Ave., N., Kelso.
Cowlitz County PUD District No. 1: 9:30 a.m. board meeting. People interested in participating via Microsoft Teams should email Barbara Taylor at btaylor@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Aug. 10. People also may call 1-509-703-4086 (conference ID number 163 412 76#) at the time of the meeting if they prefer to attend by phone.
AUG 12
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: Regular meeting canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. A meeting will be scheduled at a later date. For details or to ask questions, call 360-751-5874.
Port of Longview commissioners: 10 a.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85108692853?pwd=akNyTmdqYklZM3RETTE0QkJwditKUT09. Meeting ID 851 0869 2853. Pass code: 81Cc+CyUV. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 851 0869 2853. Pass code: 828203505. For technical assistance, send an email to cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email sent to PublicComment@portoflongview.com). Attendees also may use the Zoom program to provide a comment in the chat window or raise their hands for a voice comment.
AUG. 13
Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Agenda and information to attend the meeting posted on the city’s website, www.cityofkalama.com. For details or to ask questions, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@kalama.com.
