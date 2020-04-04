Public Meetings: April 6-9

Editor's note: Some of these events may be cancelled or moved online. Check with the host organization for updates.
APRIL 6
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m., Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W.
Castle Rock Fair Board: 7 p.m., home economics department, Castle Rock Fairgrounds, 120 Fairlane Road.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6: 5:30 p.m., 146 A St., Castle Rock.
Friends of the Longview Public Library: 6:45 p.m., Longview Public Library auditorium; 1600 Louisiana St.
Kelso Public Library Board: 7 p.m., 351 Three Rivers Drive, Suite 1263.
Lewis County Commissioners: 10 a.m., Board of County Commissioners hearing room, Lewis County Courthouse, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis.
Longview School Board No. 122: 6:30 p.m., district office, 2715 Lilac St.
Rainier School Board No. 13: 7 p.m., school campus (portable next to the District Office), 28168 Old Rainier Road.
Winlock City Council: 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 323 N.E. First.
Woodland School District No. 404: 6 p.m., district meeting room, 800 Third St.
APRIL 7
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Conservation District Board: 4 p.m., district office, 2125 Eighth Ave., Longview.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave.
Longview Civil Service Commission: 4 p.m., City Hall, 1525 Broadway.
Port of Columbia County Marina Advisory Committee: 5:30 p.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore.
Wahkiakum County Commissioners: 9:30 a.m., public meeting room, third floor, Courthouse, 64 Main St., Cathlamet.
Wahkiakum PUD Commissioners: 8:30 a.m., Wahkiakum PUD meeting room, 45 River St., Cathlamet.
Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.
Woodland Planters Days Committee: 6 p.m., Grange Hall, 404 Davidson Ave.
APRIL 8
Clatskanie Rural Fire District board: 7 p.m., Clatskanie Fire Hall, 280 Southeast Third St.
Columbia County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. regular meeting; 1 p.m. staff meeting, Courthouse commissioners meeting room 308, 230 Strand St., St. Helens.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 1 p.m., Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue: 5:30 p.m., 701 Vine St., Kelso.
Cowlitz 911 E-Board: 10 a.m., Hall of Justice, 312 First Ave. S., Kelso; the 911 Public Authority will meet directly following the E-Board meeting.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 3: 1 p.m., 5055 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.
Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration second floor building annex conference room, 207 Fourth Ave., N., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Public Facilities District Board: 3 p.m., Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Cowlitz-Skamania Fire District No. 7: 8 a.m., 11670 Lewis River Road, Ariel; 360-231-HELP.
Cowlitz Transit Authority Board: 4 p.m., Longview City Council chambers, 1525 Broadway, Longview.
Ethnic Support Council Board of Directors: 6 p.m., Ethnic Support Council office, 311 Oak St., Kelso; 360-636-2791.
Longview Stormwater Advisory Committee: 4 p.m., City Hall, Public Works/Community Development conference room, 1525 Broadway.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee (PAC): 5:30 p.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview.
Port of Longview Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview; regular meeting.
Port of Columbia County Commissioners: 8:30 a.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore.
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 71: 7 p.m., Kelso Rizad building, 1800 Western Lane, Kelso; to make the public aware of boating safety regulations and safety equipment; Bob, 360-431-7648.
Woodland Combined PTSA: 6 p.m., board meeting; Woodland Intermediate School library, 2250 Lewis River Road.
APRIL 9
Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Kalama City Hall, Council Chambers, 320 N. First St.
Kalama Public Library board: 5:15 p.m., Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St.
Longview City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!