Public Meetings: April 6-9
Public Meetings: April 6-9

Editor's note: Some of these events may be cancelled or moved online. Check with the host organization for updates.

APRIL 6

Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m., Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W.

Castle Rock Fair Board: 7 p.m., home economics department, Castle Rock Fairgrounds, 120 Fairlane Road.

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6: 5:30 p.m., 146 A St., Castle Rock.

Friends of the Longview Public Library: 6:45 p.m., Longview Public Library auditorium; 1600 Louisiana St.

Kelso Public Library Board: 7 p.m., 351 Three Rivers Drive, Suite 1263.

Lewis County Commissioners: 10 a.m., Board of County Commissioners hearing room, Lewis County Courthouse, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis.

Longview School Board No. 122: 6:30 p.m., district office, 2715 Lilac St.

Rainier School Board No. 13: 7 p.m., school campus (portable next to the District Office), 28168 Old Rainier Road.

Winlock City Council: 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 323 N.E. First.

Woodland School District No. 404: 6 p.m., district meeting room, 800 Third St.

APRIL 7

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Cowlitz County Conservation District Board: 4 p.m., district office, 2125 Eighth Ave., Longview.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave.

Longview Civil Service Commission: 4 p.m., City Hall, 1525 Broadway.

Port of Columbia County Marina Advisory Committee: 5:30 p.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore.

Wahkiakum County Commissioners: 9:30 a.m., public meeting room, third floor, Courthouse, 64 Main St., Cathlamet.

Wahkiakum PUD Commissioners: 8:30 a.m., Wahkiakum PUD meeting room, 45 River St., Cathlamet.

Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.

Woodland Planters Days Committee: 6 p.m., Grange Hall, 404 Davidson Ave.

APRIL 8

Clatskanie Rural Fire District board: 7 p.m., Clatskanie Fire Hall, 280 Southeast Third St.

Columbia County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. regular meeting; 1 p.m. staff meeting, Courthouse commissioners meeting room 308, 230 Strand St., St. Helens.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 1 p.m., Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue: 5:30 p.m., 701 Vine St., Kelso.

Cowlitz 911 E-Board: 10 a.m., Hall of Justice, 312 First Ave. S., Kelso; the 911 Public Authority will meet directly following the E-Board meeting.

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 3: 1 p.m., 5055 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.

Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board: 6 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration second floor building annex conference room, 207 Fourth Ave., N., Kelso.

Cowlitz County Public Facilities District Board: 3 p.m., Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Cowlitz-Skamania Fire District No. 7: 8 a.m., 11670 Lewis River Road, Ariel; 360-231-HELP.

Cowlitz Transit Authority Board: 4 p.m., Longview City Council chambers, 1525 Broadway, Longview.

Ethnic Support Council Board of Directors: 6 p.m., Ethnic Support Council office, 311 Oak St., Kelso; 360-636-2791.

Longview Stormwater Advisory Committee: 4 p.m., City Hall, Public Works/Community Development conference room, 1525 Broadway.

Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee (PAC): 5:30 p.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview. 

Port of Longview Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., port offices, 10 Port Way, Longview; regular meeting.

Port of Columbia County Commissioners: 8:30 a.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore.

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 71: 7 p.m., Kelso Rizad building, 1800 Western Lane, Kelso; to make the public aware of boating safety regulations and safety equipment; Bob, 360-431-7648.

Woodland Combined PTSA: 6 p.m., board meeting; Woodland Intermediate School library, 2250 Lewis River Road.

APRIL 9

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Kalama City Hall, Council Chambers, 320 N. First St.

Kalama Public Library board: 5:15 p.m., Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St.

Longview City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway.

