Public Meetings: April 27-May 1
Public Meetings: April 27-May 1

APRIL 27

Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m., Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W.

Clatskanie School District: 6:30 p.m., Clatskanie Middle/High School, Room No. 707, 471 S.W. Belair Drive. 

Cowlitz County Fair Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 3: 5 p.m., 5055 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6: 3 p.m., 146 A St., Castle Rock.

Highlands Neighborhood Association: 6-7 p.m., 292 21st Ave., Longview; 360-232-8575.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview.

Kalama School District No. 402: 7 p.m., Kalama Middle/High School library, 548 China Garden Road; 360-673-5282. 

Kelso Civil Service Commission: noon, City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave.

Kelso School Board No. 458: 5 p.m., work session (ELA/SEL), 6 p.m., board meeting, Catlin Elementary School, 404 Long Ave., Kelso.

Lewis County Commissioners: 10 a.m., Board of County Commissioners hearing room, Lewis County Courthouse, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis.

Longview School Board No. 122: 6:30 p.m., district office, 2715 Lilac St.

Longview Historic Preservation Commission: 5:30 p.m., Longview City Hall, small conference room, 1525 Broadway; public invited.

Port of Columbia County Airport Advisory Committee: 5 p.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore. 

Winlock City Council: 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 323 N.E. First.

Woodland School District No. 404: 6 p.m., district meeting room, 800 Third St.

APRIL 28

Castle Rock School Board No. 401: 6 p.m., Castle Rock Elementary School Annex (the modular), Room 601, 620 Roake Ave. (behind the elementary school); handicapped accessible. 

Cowlitz County Board of Health: 10 a.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso. 

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 5: 9 a.m., Fire Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama.

Cowlitz County Homeless Task Force: 2 p.m., Health & Human Services Building, conference room A, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview.

Cowlitz PUD Board: 2 p.m., PUD Auditorium, 961 12th Ave., Longview.

Cowlitz County Rodeo Board: 6 p.m., Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Downtown Woodland Revitalization Committee: 9 a.m., Grange Hall, 400 Davidson Ave.

Longview Sister City Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall small conference room, 1525 Broadway. 

Toutle Lake School Board No. 130: 7 p.m., Toutle Lake High School library, 5050 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway.

Wahkiakum County Commissioners: 9:30 a.m., Courthouse third floor public meeting room, 64 Main St., Cathlamet.

Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.

Wahkiakum School Board: 7 p.m., Wahkiakum High School, 500 S. Third St., Cathlamet.

APRIL 29

Columbia County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. regular meeting; 1 p.m. staff meeting, Courthouse, commissioners meeting room 308, 230 Strand St., St. Helens.

APRIL 30

Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Board: 9-11 a.m., Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District office, 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens, Ore.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, Cowlitz County Administration Building, general meeting room, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.

Longview City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway.

Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, second floor, 300 First St.

MAY 1

Go4th Festival Committee: 7 a.m., Longview Sewing and Kitchen, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.

