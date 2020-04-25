Public Meetings: April 27-May 1

APRIL 27
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m., Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W.
Clatskanie School District: 6:30 p.m., Clatskanie Middle/High School, Room No. 707, 471 S.W. Belair Drive.
Cowlitz County Fair Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 3: 5 p.m., 5055 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6: 3 p.m., 146 A St., Castle Rock.
Highlands Neighborhood Association: 6-7 p.m., 292 21st Ave., Longview; 360-232-8575.
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview.
Kalama School District No. 402: 7 p.m., Kalama Middle/High School library, 548 China Garden Road; 360-673-5282.
Kelso Civil Service Commission: noon, City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave.
Kelso School Board No. 458: 5 p.m., work session (ELA/SEL), 6 p.m., board meeting, Catlin Elementary School, 404 Long Ave., Kelso.
Lewis County Commissioners: 10 a.m., Board of County Commissioners hearing room, Lewis County Courthouse, 351 N.W. North St., Chehalis.
Longview School Board No. 122: 6:30 p.m., district office, 2715 Lilac St.
Longview Historic Preservation Commission: 5:30 p.m., Longview City Hall, small conference room, 1525 Broadway; public invited.
Port of Columbia County Airport Advisory Committee: 5 p.m., Port of Columbia County office, 100 E St., Columbia City, Ore.
Winlock City Council: 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 323 N.E. First.
Woodland School District No. 404: 6 p.m., district meeting room, 800 Third St.
APRIL 28
Castle Rock School Board No. 401: 6 p.m., Castle Rock Elementary School Annex (the modular), Room 601, 620 Roake Ave. (behind the elementary school); handicapped accessible.
Cowlitz County Board of Health: 10 a.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m., County Administration Building, commissioners hearing room; 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 5: 9 a.m., Fire Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama.
Cowlitz County Homeless Task Force: 2 p.m., Health & Human Services Building, conference room A, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview.
Cowlitz PUD Board: 2 p.m., PUD Auditorium, 961 12th Ave., Longview.
Cowlitz County Rodeo Board: 6 p.m., Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Downtown Woodland Revitalization Committee: 9 a.m., Grange Hall, 400 Davidson Ave.
Longview Sister City Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall small conference room, 1525 Broadway.
Toutle Lake School Board No. 130: 7 p.m., Toutle Lake High School library, 5050 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway.
Wahkiakum County Commissioners: 9:30 a.m., Courthouse third floor public meeting room, 64 Main St., Cathlamet.
Woodland Chamber of Commerce: noon, Oak Tree Restaurant, 1020 Atlantic Ave.; 360-225-9552.
Wahkiakum School Board: 7 p.m., Wahkiakum High School, 500 S. Third St., Cathlamet.
APRIL 29
Columbia County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m. regular meeting; 1 p.m. staff meeting, Courthouse, commissioners meeting room 308, 230 Strand St., St. Helens.
APRIL 30
Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Board: 9-11 a.m., Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District office, 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens, Ore.
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, Cowlitz County Administration Building, general meeting room, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso.
Longview City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, second floor, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway.
Woodland Planning Commission: 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, second floor, 300 First St.
MAY 1
Go4th Festival Committee: 7 a.m., Longview Sewing and Kitchen, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
The Daily News normally publishes public meetings Saturdays. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Thursday the week of publication.
