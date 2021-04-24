Public Meetings: April 25-30

APRIL 26
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88249914028.
APRIL 27
Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85123578591. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 851 2357 8591. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at https://www.esd112.org/about/ board/.
Longview Sister City Commission: 6 p.m., Lions Shelter at Lake Sacajawea, Longview.
APRIL 28
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3xl9zyj. Meeting ID: 884 1835 1614, pass code: 8C.s!pgF3. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 884 1835 1614, pass code:62679346. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 884 1835 1614, passcode: 62679346. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 884 1835 1614, passcode: 62679346. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3sEaqqh. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.