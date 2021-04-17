Public Meetings: April 19-23

APRIL 19

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in-person by following mask and social distancing rules. Attendance will be limited to the council chambers. The public also may attend virtually via GoToMeeting by logging in to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/367112381. To join by phone, call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-646-749-3129. Access code: 367-112-381.

APRIL 20

Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting held via virtual meeting/teleconference call. To log in via Zoom, visit https://bit.ly/2YaNkei. Meeting ID: 960 7057 2567, pass code: Network. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 960 7057 1567, pass code: 5364820.

Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3uNUd3s. Meeting ID: 868 7695 5996 Pass code: 033648. To call in, dial 1 253-215-8782. Same meeting ID and Pass code as above. To be placed on a contact list to receive notification of solid waste planning meetings, call Emilie Cochrane at 360-577-3030 or send an email to cochranee@co.cowitz.wa.us.