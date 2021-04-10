Public Meetings: April 12-16

APRIL 12
Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m. meeting via GoToMeetings at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To join by phone, call 1-646-749-3112 Access Code: 201 632 365 (Press *6 to speak). If new to GoToMeetings, get the app before the meeting starts at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/201632365.
Longview School District: 5:30 p.m. special board of directors meeting held via the Zoom platform. Topic: to discuss the annual superintendent evaluation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(g). To join the meeting, log in to https://longview122.zoom.us/j/98630865493 or call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 986 3086 5493. Pass code: 242484.
APRIL 13
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Due to to the public health emergency and restriction ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee, the meeting is being partially conducted by teleconference and recorded. Before the meeting is called for, participants will state their names and positions. Being a safe distance can be provided between staff, the board and people who would like to attend in person. People who would like to attend via Zoom should go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82112068029. To join via teleconference, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID for Zoom and teleconference: 821 1206 8029.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 9 a.m. board of commissioners, Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available via GoToMeeting. To join the meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/150719573. By phone, call 1-571-317-3112. Access code: 150 719 573. For details, call the district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
APRIL 14
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building conference room B, 207 Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To join meeting via personal computer: https://bit.ly/3d5QcRQ. Meeting ID: 847 4650 3302, pass code: Sj04TS@$%. To connect via the web to Zoom, go to www.Zoom.com, click Join Meeting, meeting ID: 847 4650 3302, pass code: 281263577. To connect via mobile device: Download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play, open the Zoom App and click on Join Meeting, meeting ID: 847 4650 3302, passcode: 281263577. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 847 4650 3302, passcode: 281263577. The full agenda is online at https://bit.ly/3edJYAs. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email at PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Attendees also can utilize the Zoom programming to make a comment or raise their hands. The meeting can be viewed on government cable access channel 29 and will be posted at KLTV.org at the end of the meeting.
Public Utility District No. 1 of Cowlitz County: 2 p.m. board meeting via Microsoft Teams. People interested in participating via computer are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by noon, April 13, to be added. To participate by phone, call 1-323-484-8960 (Conference ID: 554 858 675#) at the time of the meeting. Agenda posted on the PUD website at www.cowlitzpud.org.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Board (PAC): will not meet today. Next meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 12 at the Port of Longview office, 10 Port Way, Longview.
APRIL 15
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting. Council agenda posted April 9 at www.cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.