Public Meetings: 10-14

MAY 11

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1 : 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Because of Gov. Jay Inslee COVID-19 health mandates, the meeting is being partially conducted by teleconference and recorded. Before the meeting is called to order, participants will state their names and positions. Being a safe distance can be provided between staff and the board members for people who would like to attend the meeting in person. To attend via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82112068029 . To attend by phone, ball 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 821 1206 8029.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 8:45 a.m., workshop, 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom and may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.