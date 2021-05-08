Public Meetings: 10-14

The Daily News
MAY 11
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Because of Gov. Jay Inslee COVID-19 health mandates, the meeting is being partially conducted by teleconference and recorded. Before the meeting is called to order, participants will state their names and positions. Being a safe distance can be provided between staff and the board members for people who would like to attend the meeting in person. To attend via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82112068029. To attend by phone, ball 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 821 1206 8029.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 8:45 a.m., workshop, 9 a.m. board meeting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. People may utilize the question and answer feature in Zoom and may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. The Q&A is viewable by everyone and kept as a public record. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.
Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.
Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m., station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting held following state and local guidelines. Meeting also available computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3nUB25O and following the instructions. For details, call the district headquarters at 360-673-2222.
Woodland Port Commission: 11 a.m., Port of Woodland, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland. People who want to participate in person must meet Washington state social distancing and mask wearing mandates. To participate via Zoom, enter ID 237-755-8282. Password: 642020. To attend by phone, call 1-669-90-6833 and use the same ID and password. People who want to provide public comment on agenda items should send an email to jkeene@portofwoodland.com by 8 a.m. May 11. Comments will be read into the record.
MAY 12
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 1:30 p.m. commissioners’ conference via Zoom at zoom.us/s/9210132772 or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 921 0131 2722#
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building conference room B, 207 Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Willow Grove Park Advisory Board (PAC): 5:30 p.m. board meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3haKz7y. Meeting ID: 864 8297 0767. Pass code: K=X*F7gE3. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com. Click on Join Meeting. Meeting Number: 864 8297 0767. Pass code: 489004471. To connect via mobile device: download the Zoom App via iOS App Store or Google Play. Open the Zoom App and Click on Join Meeting. Meeting Number: 864 8297 0767. Pass code: 489004471. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 864 8297 0767. Pass code: 489004471. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. The full agenda is at bit.ly/3utmsVq. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting via email. The email address is: PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Participants also may also use the Zoom programming to raise their hands or make comments.
MAY 13
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. commissioners’ meeting, Cemetery District Office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.
Longview City Council: 7 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87971425155. To join by phone, call one of the following numbers: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968 , 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 879 7142 51554.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.