Local clubs and churches are scheduled to hold egg hunts on Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday. However, hunters may need to pack a rain jacket. Meteorologists call for a rainy, breezy Sunday with a high of around 54 degrees in Cowlitz County.

Kalama Lions Easter egg hunt

9 a.m., April 8, Camp Kalama RV Park, 5055 Meeker Dr., Kalama.

The Kalama Lions is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. sharp with hot cocoa, prizes, candy and princess bunnies.

Toutle Trotters Easter egg hunt

9 a.m., April 8, Toutle Lake High School, 5050 Spirit Lake Hwy., Toutle.

Join Easter egg hunts for the following age groups: 2, 3 to 4, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, 8 to 10, and 11 to 12.

Woodland Moose Lodge Easter egg hunt

10 a.m., April 8, Horseshoe Lake Park, Park Road, Woodland. www.facebook.com/WoodlandMooseLodge.

The Woodland Moose Lodge No. 2394 is hosting an Easter egg hunt for age groups 2 and under, 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 11. Each age group will be awarded three prize baskets. For more information, call Lota Ross at 360-903-3579 or the lodge after 2 p.m. at 360-225-7736.

Kalama Riverview Church community Easter egg hunt

11 a.m., April 8, Toteff Park, off northbound Interstate 5, exit 30, Kalama. www.facebook.com/KalamaRiverviewChurch.

Join three Easter egg hunts for different age groups, with a scheduled appearance by the Easter bunny. Ages 0 to 1 can join an Easter egg hunt where every child receives a balloon and plush-filled egg. Ages 2 to 5 can join a hunt inside the fenced playground, and ages 6 to 10 can hunt beyond the small bridge.

Organizers remind attendees to bring baskets. Parking is limited, so guests may have to walk from vehicles to the park. Last year, the hunt was quick: About 4,000 eggs were collected in about two minutes.

The Potter’s House Church Easter egg hunt

Noon, April 8, Seventh Avenue Park, 920 Seventh Ave., Longview. https://tinyurl.com/3ev78vst.

This second annual, free Easter egg hunt sponsored by The Potter’s House Church is set to include prizes, raffles and live music.

Uncaged Cycles Easter egg hunt

Noon to 3 p.m., April 8, Uncaged Cycles, 537 14th Ave. Longview. 360-200-1023 or www.facebook.com/UncagedCycles.

Join an Easter egg hunt for all ages. This free, family event will be outdoors and include a food truck, music and bike blessings.

Karen's Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m., April 8, Riverside Park, 1820 West Side Hwy., Kelso.

Join a free Easter egg hunt, starting right at 1 p.m., for children 12 and under at Riverside Park. Every child will receive a bag with small toys and candy. Raffle tickets that help fund the following year's event will be sold starting at noon and winners will be announced after the hunt. Organizers remind attendees to bring baskets.

Kelso-Longview Elks No. 1482 Easter egg hunt

1 to 2 p.m., April 8, Three Rivers Golf Course, 2222 S. River Rd. Kelso. www.facebook.com/KLElks.

Members are invited to bring kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Three Rivers Golf Course. The event is set to include goodies, games and more.

Community Church Easter egg hunt

1 p.m. April 8, Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview. 360-423-6380 or longviewcommunitychurch.org.

Games start at 1 p.m. and the Easter egg hunt begins a half hour later. An area will be sectioned off for kids under 5 to hunt. There will be face painting and photo opportunities.

Valley View Church Easter egg hunt

2 p.m., April 8, Valley View Church, 1435 33rd Ave. Longview. 360-703-3136 or valleyviewchurch.online.

Join the hunt for 10,000-plus eggs at this event that will include free candy and food, inflatables and a family photo booth.