Egg my house fundraiser

Register through March 30.

The R.A. Long High School leadership class plans to “egg” houses the evening of April 8. Order candy- and toy-filled eggs to be hidden in yards by Easter morning, April 9. Organizers say 30 eggs cost $15 and 50 eggs cost $25.

Download the order form at tinyurl.com/wnww5raz. For more information, contact R.A. Long ASB Advisor Josh Donaldson at jdonaldson@longview.k12.wa.us.

Toutle Trotters Easter egg hunt

9 a.m., April 8, Toutle Lake High School, 5050 Spirit Lake Hwy., Toutle.

Join Easter egg hunts for the following age groups: 2, 3 to 4, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, 8 to 10, and 11 to 12.

Kalama Riverview Church community Easter egg hunt

11 a.m., April 8, Toteff Park, off northbound Interstate 5, exit 30, Kalama. www.facebook.com/KalamaRiverviewChurch.

Join three Easter egg hunts for different age groups, with a scheduled appearance by the Easter bunny.

Ages 0 to 1 can join an Easter egg hunt where every child receives a balloon and plush-filled egg. Ages 2 to 5 can join a hunt inside the fenced playground, and ages 6 to 10 can hunt beyond the small bridge.

Organizers remind attendees to bring baskets. Parking is limited, so guests may have to walk from vehicles to the park. Last year, the hunt was quick: About 4,000 eggs were collected in about two minutes.

The Potter’s House Church Easter egg hunt

Noon, April 8, Seventh Avenue Park, 920 Seventh Ave., Longview. https://tinyurl.com/3ev78vst.

This second annual, free Easter egg hunt sponsored by The Potter’s House Church is set to include prizes, raffles and live music.

Uncaged Cycles Easter egg hunt

Noon to 3 p.m., April 8, Uncaged Cycles, 537 14th Ave. Longview. 360-200-1023 or www.facebook.com/UncagedCycles.

Join an Easter egg hunt for all ages. This free, family event will be outdoors and include a food truck, music and bike blessings.

Kelso-Longview Elks No. 1482 Easter egg hunt

1 to 2 p.m., April 8, Three Rivers Golf Course, 2222 S. River Rd. Kelso. www.facebook.com/KLElks.

Members are invited to bring kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Three Rivers Golf Course. The event is set to include goodies, games and more.

Community Church Easter egg hunt

1 p.m. April 8, Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview. 360-423-6380 or longviewcommunitychurch.org.

Games start at 1 p.m. and the Easter egg hunt begins a half hour later. An area will be sectioned off for kids under 5 to hunt. There will be face painting and photo opportunities.

Valley View Church Easter egg hunt

2 p.m., April 8, Valley View Church, 1435 33rd Ave. Longview. 360-703-3136 or valleyviewchurch.online.

Join the hunt for 10,000-plus eggs at this event that will include free candy and food, inflatables and a family photo booth.