On Sundays, people driving along Nichols Boulevard may see a group in medieval garb sparring near the Lion’s Shelter.

No, Gondor hasn’t called for aid — it’s just members of the Mithril Hills, a chapter of Amtgard and LARP. LARP, which stands for Live Action Roleplaying, is a fantasy-based medieval combat sport.

Amtgard was started in El Paso in 1983 with activities ranging from sparring and creating weapons, to cooking and brewing, to acting and poetry.

The local group meets at noon every Sunday at Lake Sacajawea and will sometimes hang out as late as nightfall in the summer.

According to the chapter’s sheriff, or club president, Arroxane Eber, the group takes on characteristics from its grandparents, Dungeons & Dragons and the Society for Creative Anachronism, and covers everything from epic fantasy to sci-fi roleplaying. Eber helped found the Seattle Amtgard chapter before moving to Cowlitz County,

A minimum of three people is needed to start a chapter, and 30 years ago, a group in Longview did just that. While the group was known by a different name at the time, the chapter took a break for a couple years and came back as the Mithril Hills.

“There used to be about 50 people who would come out every week,” said Aaron Beaudet, who has been attending meetings since 1995. He said his goal is to return to those numbers, especially after they waned during the pandemic.

Beaudet, whose persoonia’s name is Flagg, said LARP is a good way to get exercise and be social, especially after the pandemic.

Safety

Safety is a top priority for the club, which has an international rulebook for the sport along with officers who enforce those rules.

Reeves, or referees, must take a test over the rulebook before holding their position. The reeves ensure that people are playing nice and fair.

Champions inspect weapons by the rulebook and ensure the playing field is clear of potential hazards.

Weapons — which include arrows, flails, jousts and shields — can’t be made of wood or metal and must have a foam covering and a cloth covering.

Players typically make use of old ski poles and golf club shafts. Beaudet said using lighter materials such as graphite, carbon fiber, fiber glass is safer and easier to handle.

“We learn from trial and error. We are still learning today what is safe and what is good,” said Eber.

While many participants make their own weapons, the chapter has many weapons that newbies can try before sinking funds into making their own.

Roleplay, art

Close Members of the Mithril Hills chapter, Juice Quiroz (Razing Madman) and Virgil Reed (Healfdene) spar with each other at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. The Mithril Hills is a local chapter of international Amtgard LARP, or Live Action Roleplaying, society. Arroxane Eber, also known at Tamison, shows off a flail during a LARPing meetup at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. "Weapons" are closely inspected and must follow regulations before usage in battle. A group spars at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7. After a span of three decades of activity in Longview, several generations of a family can belong to a chapter. The Mithril Hills crest is seen on a flag at the Lions Shelter at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. The squirrel, "Rataskr," taken from Norse mythology, is part of the emblem because of the large number of squirrels in Longview. Members of the larping Amtgard chapter, The Mithril Hills, spar with each other at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. Fighters wear a sash of different colors to symbolize different classes and occupations. A group member peeks over his foam shield at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. The group not only meets up for medieval-based combat, but to participate in other activities such as art or cooking. Members prepare to attack "enemies" during a LARPing meeting at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. Champion Aaron Beaudet says that battles are "all in good fun." PHOTOS: Live Action Roleplay in Longview Members of the Mithril Hills chapter, Juice Quiroz (Razing Madman) and Virgil Reed (Healfdene) spar with each other at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. The Mithril Hills is a local chapter of international Amtgard LARP, or Live Action Roleplaying, society. Arroxane Eber, also known at Tamison, shows off a flail during a LARPing meetup at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. "Weapons" are closely inspected and must follow regulations before usage in battle. A group spars at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7. After a span of three decades of activity in Longview, several generations of a family can belong to a chapter. The Mithril Hills crest is seen on a flag at the Lions Shelter at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. The squirrel, "Rataskr," taken from Norse mythology, is part of the emblem because of the large number of squirrels in Longview. Members of the larping Amtgard chapter, The Mithril Hills, spar with each other at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. Fighters wear a sash of different colors to symbolize different classes and occupations. A group member peeks over his foam shield at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. The group not only meets up for medieval-based combat, but to participate in other activities such as art or cooking. Members prepare to attack "enemies" during a LARPing meeting at Lake Sacajawea Park on Sunday, May 7, in Longview. Champion Aaron Beaudet says that battles are "all in good fun."

In addition to combat, participants can roleplay. Characters range from assassins to healers to wizards using spell balls and magic. Like other role-playing games, characters can have different names, a back story and class.

“Most of us try to create a separation between us and the fantasy world. You don’t play videogames to work at an office,” said Eber, who goes by Tamison at meetings.

If people aren’t interested in sparring, the chapter also hosts art and cooking lessons throughout the year. Participants can come with their own project or teach others a new skill such as woodburning or chain mail weaving.

While Tyler Buckman doesn’t like the combat portion of Amtgard, he does like helping with feasts and art meetings.

“I like the communal aspect of the society,” Buckman said.

Each chapter takes on its own personality and culture; Eber suggests people search for a chapter they most relate with.

The organization as a whole is very inclusive and non-judgmental said Eber. She also adds that Amtgard is LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent friendly and can make space for people with physical disabilities if needed.

The Mithril Hills also enjoys participating in charity events as a group. The chapter will be participating in Relay for Life for the first time this year. They also participate in the Northern Lights Kingdom’s Food Fight where each chapter in the kingdom will compete to see who can raise the most money and donate the most cans to food banks.

The Mithril Hills When: Group meetings typically start at noon Sundays. Where: Lion's Shelter, 10073, Longview. Info: www.facebook.com/groups/Mithril.Hills