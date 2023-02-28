More than six decades after graduation, a Kelso High School class is still meeting regularly and helping the community.

The Kelso High School class of 1958 has started planning their 65th class reunion. The planning committee meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge to eat lunch and discuss celebration plans.

The committee, which is co-chaired by Ross Davis and Ardella Stefanik, plans to host a two-day celebration on Aug. 18 and 19 with a sit-down dinner. There will be entertainment on the event’s second day.

The group hopes to have 70 of the original 214 classmates attend the event along with their spouses.

“I’m excited to just have fun and have a good year and raise money for Mike Lyons,” said Ray Van Tongeren.

The group aims to raise $20,000 for the Mike Lyons Scholarship, which any Kelso High School senior can apply for through the Kelso Public Schools Foundation. The scholarship is dedicated to their classmate who died from a football injury his junior year of high school.

The class’s website says Lyons “was a beloved friend and classmate and (his death) left a hole in our hearts. We honor his memory with this award.”

Last year, the class of 1958 handed out a $1,500 scholarship, and the group aims to grow the award.

“We hope to give more in the future because there is a need,” said co-chair Ardella Stefanik.

If you go What: Kelso class of 1958 65th reunion. When: Aug. 18 and 19. Info: 360-577-4584 or info0221495.wixsite.com/my-site-2.

The class has participated in the Highlander Festival parade — and won best theme — and the Go 4th Festival parade. They have also spoken with high schoolers at the Kelso school and to local civic groups.

People can donate to the Mike Lyons Scholarship by mailing to the Kelso Public School Foundation at PO Box 344, Kelso, WA 98626.