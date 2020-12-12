CHHH hires new outreach director
Cathy Sandoval has been hired as the new outreach director at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview.
Her first day was Monday, Dec. 7.
Sandoval’s hiring comes after Marykay Morelli, vice president of community relations, announced her retirement during the summer, according to a press release from CHHH. Morelli joined the organization in 2007. During her employment, she expanded fundraising, created business development and marketing departments and helped the agency’s expansion into the Vancouver area, notes the press release.
“Community is known for its careful attention to the needs our patients and their families and we’ve been very fortunate to have Marykay at the helm of our public outreach all these years,” president and chief executive officer Greg Pang is quoted in the release.
“The impact she’s had will last for years to come. We took special care in finding an outreach director to emulate that. Cathy brings an impressive history of philanthropy and a unique understanding of both small and large markets,” he said, noting “she is a perfect fit for us and for the communities we serve.”
Sandoval’s duties include overseeing the community outreach department which includes fundraising and marketing. She also will foster relationships with donors, acquire grants and communicate the agency’s mission to the community.
Sandoval said she is “extremely excited to join one of Washington’s longest-standing nonprofit home health and hospice agencies,” she is quoted in the press release.
“From top to bottom, the staff at Community cares deeply for patients and their families and that affection is clearly reciprocated by the communities they serve,” she said, noting she looks “forward to playing a role in continuing to provide the peace of mind this agency has come to be known for over the last 40 years.”
Before joining CHHH, Sandoval was the executive director and major gifts officer for the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Foundation in Lincoln City, Ore. Before that, she was the executive director of the Meals on Wheels program in Fort Collins, Colo., her native state.
Sandoval has a bachelor of science degree in English and Spanish from the University of Colorado.
A mother of three adult children, Sandoval is an outdoor enthusiast with a special appreciation for the scenic mountains, rivers, coastlines and cities of the Pacific Northwest, notes the press release.
She looks forward to exploring Southwest Washington and enjoys cooking and adopting pets.
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Its services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services and CHHH has received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency.
For details, visit www.chhh.org.
Everman named volunteer of month
Amy Everman was named the December Volunteer of the Month at the Rainier Senior Center.
Everman is a “Jane of all trades,” according to the center’s newsletter.
She trains the dining room servers, helps out in the kitchen and hauls bottles to the bottle drop off site in St. Helens, Ore. In addition, she is one of the center’s holiday dinner servers. She also is a former princess, representing the center.
She and her husband, Jim, enjoy fishing and hunting; an have two “rambunctious dogs.”
