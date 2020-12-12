Sandoval said she is “extremely excited to join one of Washington’s longest-standing nonprofit home health and hospice agencies,” she is quoted in the press release.

“From top to bottom, the staff at Community cares deeply for patients and their families and that affection is clearly reciprocated by the communities they serve,” she said, noting she looks “forward to playing a role in continuing to provide the peace of mind this agency has come to be known for over the last 40 years.”

Before joining CHHH, Sandoval was the executive director and major gifts officer for the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Foundation in Lincoln City, Ore. Before that, she was the executive director of the Meals on Wheels program in Fort Collins, Colo., her native state.

Sandoval has a bachelor of science degree in English and Spanish from the University of Colorado.

A mother of three adult children, Sandoval is an outdoor enthusiast with a special appreciation for the scenic mountains, rivers, coastlines and cities of the Pacific Northwest, notes the press release.

She looks forward to exploring Southwest Washington and enjoys cooking and adopting pets.