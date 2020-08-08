× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local residents on OSU honor roll

Eight area residents have been named to the honor roll for the spring 2020 term at Oregon State University in Corvallis. To be named to the list, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

Ilwaco: Emma Fleck, senior majoring in biohealth sciences; and Jasmine Judd

, freshman, majoring in religious studies.

Kelso:

Genna Aldrich, junior, majoring in kinesiology; and Brayden Liebe

, senior, majoring in pre-chemical engineering.

Longview:

Gabrielle Bennett, senior, majoring in business administration; Karly Gillett, junior majoring in marketing; Michael Jones, post baccalaurete, majoring in anthropology; and Grant VandenBerg

, senior, majoring in chemical engineering.

Students named to UW dean’s list