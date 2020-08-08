Local residents on OSU honor roll
Eight area residents have been named to the honor roll for the spring 2020 term at Oregon State University in Corvallis. To be named to the list, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Ilwaco: Emma Fleck, senior majoring in biohealth sciences; and Jasmine Judd
- , freshman, majoring in religious studies.
- Kelso:
Genna Aldrich, junior, majoring in kinesiology; and Brayden Liebe
- , senior, majoring in pre-chemical engineering.
- Longview:
Gabrielle Bennett, senior, majoring in business administration; Karly Gillett, junior majoring in marketing; Michael Jones, post baccalaurete, majoring in anthropology; and Grant VandenBerg
- , senior, majoring in chemical engineering.
Students named to UW dean’s list
Several local students have been named to the winter 2020 dean’s list at the University of Washington in Seattle. To be named to the list, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Castle Rock: Hunter Whitte
- n, junior.
- Ilwaco:
Faith Mathison
- , sophomoe.
- Kalama:
Sydney Schrader, senior; and Cody Sweet
- , junior.
- Kelso:
Claire Cowan, senior; Averie Freund, senior; Emmit Kinch, sophomore; Jaden Moore, sophomore; Deena Osman, senior; Rhonda Osman, junior; Zoe Prothero, freshman and Leah Suh
- , junior.
- Long Beach:
Cheng Chen, senior; and Zachary McNulty
- , senior.
- Longview:
Abriana Alba-Estrada, junior; Kaleb Anagnostou, junior; Anna Brigden, senior; Sarah Casillas, junior; Andy Chen, sophomore; Dawson Dai Dang, senior; Daniel Elliott, senior; Michael Grindstaff, senior; Baily Harris, junior; Jennifer Johnson, freshman; Amber Lee, junior; Aaron Lopez, senior; Emmeline McCarthy, junior; Karli Moore, sophomore; Fumika Sano, freshman; Haley Sisson, senior; Jack Springer, junior; Bailee Strong, junior; Amber Torell, junior; Victor Vazquez-Guiterrez, freshman; Conner Wallace, sophomore; Abigail Weiler, junior; Abbie White, junior; Beau Wood, senior; and Zhi Jie Ye
- , senior.
- Toledo:
Nicholas Falter
- , junior.
- Toutle:
Ethan Benson
- , sophomore.
