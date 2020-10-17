A peer noted that Boyce “excels in her ability to hold her composure in stressful situations as well as communicate to others.”

A video of the award ceremony is online until Nov. 1 at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xe3CwnsZC9Ib0h4rLLdD6oedY0z30j9d/view.

Engebretson turns 100

Wilma Jean Engebretson of Longview celebrated her 100th birthday recently. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, her family hosted a drive-by celebration.

She was born to Robert and Ruth Hines on Oct. 12, 1920, in Stringtown, Ohio, coming to the local area in the 1970s.

Jean, as most of her friends call her, was an Army nurse, and attained the rank of captain. She traveled to England on the Queen Mary, and, according to information submitted to The Daily News by her family, Winston Churchill also was on the ocean liner.

Also on the ship was Albert Gordon Engebretson, who she eventually married. The couple met on a blind date while they were assigned to the same field hospital in France. They continued dating and married in 1950. He died in 1999.