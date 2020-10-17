Boyce receives national award
Samantha Boyce, a corrections officer and dispatcher with the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office, recently received one of two national Detention Officer of the Year awards recently via the online JAILCON 20/20 National Corrections Professionals Awards Ceremony.
The ceremony was held after the Sept. 7-30 JAILCON 20/20 online customized training for corrections professionals.
The 23-year-old is “wise beyond her years” and “excels in her ability to hold her composure in stressful situations as well as communicate to others,” according to information at jailtraining.org.
“For me, Sam has been a diligent, committed corrections officer from the day she was hired,” Wahkiakum County Sheriff Mark Howe wrote in an email. “She keeps her calm under stressful situations and consistently assists others in a helpful, professional manner, whether in a 911 emergency or at the sheriff’s window.”
And, she’s willing to help her co-workers at the drop of a hat, Howe wrote. “The Sheriff’s Office and Wahkiakum County are fortunate to have such a public servant.”
Other comments regarding Boyce’s character that led to her winning the award include from Chief Civil Deputy Joannie Kuhlmeyer who noted that Boyce “continuously strives for and maintains a high standard.” Kuhlmeyer also is quoted in the email as saying she appreciates Boyce’s “hard work and dedication, to protecting our fellow officers and the community.”
A peer noted that Boyce “excels in her ability to hold her composure in stressful situations as well as communicate to others.”
A video of the award ceremony is online until Nov. 1 at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xe3CwnsZC9Ib0h4rLLdD6oedY0z30j9d/view.
Engebretson turns 100
Wilma Jean Engebretson of Longview celebrated her 100th birthday recently. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, her family hosted a drive-by celebration.
She was born to Robert and Ruth Hines on Oct. 12, 1920, in Stringtown, Ohio, coming to the local area in the 1970s.
Jean, as most of her friends call her, was an Army nurse, and attained the rank of captain. She traveled to England on the Queen Mary, and, according to information submitted to The Daily News by her family, Winston Churchill also was on the ocean liner.
Also on the ship was Albert Gordon Engebretson, who she eventually married. The couple met on a blind date while they were assigned to the same field hospital in France. They continued dating and married in 1950. He died in 1999.
The unit Jean was in landed on Omaha Beach after D-Day. Possibly six weeks or six months, according to her family. Unit members climbed down a cargo net off the ship into a landing craft.
Jean vividly remembers riding in the back of a two and a half ton truck off the beach and seeing the crosses on the graves in the U.S. cemetery.
Jean became an OB (obstetrics and gynecology) nurse and retired from nursing in the late 1950s.
Her memberships included the League of Women Voters and the PTA (Parent Teacher Association). She was a Cub Scouts den mother, a literacy tutor and a 4-H leader.
Jean’s pastimes include reading, collecting stamps, doing crossword puzzles and corresponding with friends and family via letters and birthday cards.
She enjoys her family and has a way of gathering bonus members, according to information submitted to the newspaper by a granddaughter, and always has said “there’s lots of ways into a family, but the only way out is feet first.”
Jean’s children are Bill Engebretson of Oika Beppo, Japan; Bob Engebretson of Valdez, Alaska; Tony Engebretson of Longview; Eric Engebretson of Battle Ground, Wash.; and the late Barbara Engebretson.
Jean also has nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
— The Daily News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!