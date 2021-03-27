Wiggins named to Goodwill board
Spencer Wiggins of Longview has been named new board member to the Goodwill Olympics and Rainier Region.
He brings more than a decade of experience in the industrial markets to Goodwill, according to a press release from the organization.
As the current president and chief executive officer of Industrial Electric Machinery of Longview, Wiggins is responsible for the operations and leadership of the manufacturing business and he is responsible for the sales teams located in Washington, Oregon and California.
IEM is a “western region and leader in the sales and service of large electric motors, pumps, transformers and other electrical equipment for a variety of industries,” according to the press release.
The company has grown from a single location with eight employees to three locations with 65 employees under his leadership. In addition, revenue for the company has increased more than 10 times.
Wiggins has received the Crystal Apple Award for his efforts in workforce development in Cowlitz County, notes the press release.
He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and he is a member of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council board. He previously was a commissioner on the Cowlitz County Planning Commission.
Goodwill programs are funded through generous financial gifts, public/private grants, business partnerships, revenue from its 35 thrift stores and online sales platform, www.shopgoodwill.com, as well as its salvage/recycle operations, according to the press release.
Goodwill has Work Opportunity Centers in Tacoma, Longview, and Yakima. The website is www.goodwillwa.org.
Gutschmidt oversees Cascade gas in NW
David Gutschmidt has been named the Northwest Region director of Cascade Natural Gas and will oversee all field operations for the region’s five districts that include Longview, Bellinghiam, Mount Vernon, Bremerton and Aberdeen, according to a press release from Cascade Natural Gas.
Gutschmidt joined the company in 2015. He held roles of increasing responsibility and leadership in engineering, system integrity, operations and compliance, notes the release. Most recently, he was the manager of compliance and operations.
Gutschmidt has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State University. He participated in the inaugural Leadership North Dakota program in 2019-2020 through the University of Maryland. Currently, he is participating in the Western Energy Institute’s Business Acumen for Emerging Leaders.
Before joining Cascade Natural Gas, Goldschmidt conducted biomedical research.
Former local native receives an award
Former Longview resident Jessie Brunswig recently received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who, a publisher of biographical profiles.
Brunswig has many years of experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field, according to a press release form Marquis Who’s Who.
As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value including position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field, notes the press release.
Brunswig was born in Leone, a village on the south-west coast of Tutuila Island, American Samoa. She came to the U.S. in 1949. She was raised in Longview where she studied general studies at Lower Columbia College. She studied paralegal studies at Centralia College, and she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in social sciences from Washington State University.
In 1973, she was selected an Outstanding Young Woman in America and was named Gamma Pi sorority’s Pledge of the Year. In 1978, she was named Beta Sigma Phi International’s Girl of the Year. She received a diploma from Centralia Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy in 1996.
Before retiring in 1998, Brunswig worked for five years in the Washington State governor’s office as an executive assistant.
Her state governmental career included similar roles with the Governor’s Office of Health Policy, The Legislative Office of the Department of Labor & Industries, the Washington State Department of Health and the State Board of Health.
Additionally, she served as a Legal Assistant 3 for the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office in Olympia.
During later years, while living in Mexico, she was a manager for a law firm after helping set up the newly formed office with the attorney and his family. She also learned to speak fluent Spanish while living and working in the country.
She later served a brief stint as operations manager for SeaBreeze Vacation Rentals.
To support her government, she held numerous positions.
She was the Centralia mayor from 1997 to 1999. She was a staff member of the Governor’s Task Force on Higher Education, a member of the Cascadia Mayors Council and, among other roles, a committee member of the campaign to elect Representatives Gary Alexander for the 20th Legislative District and Rep. J. Vander Stoep, for the Washington state House of Representatives.
For two years, Brunswig was an ambassador with Governor’s Friendship Force to South Korea.
Other civic activities included treasurer of the Lewis County Children with Special Needs and a speaker on behalf of the Centralia College Citizenship Class.
Along with her husband, she was a Guarantor and Board Member of the Lewis County Pope’s Kids’ Club in Centralia. The organization is a respite center providing individualized care for children and young adults with exceptional medical needs.
Upon returning to the United States from Mexico, Brunswig edited three children’s books written and published by Attorney Laura G. Bueno. Brunswig donated her payment for these services to two of her informally adopted Mexican children for their college fund, according to the press release. She also has edited several books on the bridge, which were authored by Professor Allan DeSerpa of Tempe, Ariz., and she was a consulting author in The Samoans chapter of Liz Moulder’s book, “Tropical Tales.”
Brunswig was a member and former nominating committee member of the Association of Washington Cities. She was a president’s advisory board member of the National Chamber of Congress and served nationally on the Bylaws Committee of the National Legal professionals Association.
For her work, she was named Washington Association of Legal Secretaries Officer of the Year, and in 1990, she was named the Washington State Legal Professionals’ Association’s Washington State Legal Secretary of the Year.
She is the commissioner for the Fountain Hills Planning and Zoning Commission in Fountain Hills, Ariz. She also is a sapphire life master member of the American Contract Bridge League; and she is a life member of the Washington State University’s Alumni Association and a lifetime Honorary Member of the United States Army Air Forces Ground Observers Corps, a Civil Defense program formed to protect U.S. territory against air attack.
Pumala graduates
from Park University
Chell Pumala, a former Longview resident now living in Tecumseh, Okla., graduated via an online ceremony Dec. 12 with a management degree from Park University based in Parkville, Mo.
Pumala is a Mark Morris High School graduate.
Beasley named to Biola U dean’s list
Ada Beasley of Longview has been named to the dean’s list at Biola University based in La Mirada, Calif.
To be named to the list, a student must have a 3.6 or higher grade-point average while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2 — The Daily News