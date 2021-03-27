Other civic activities included treasurer of the Lewis County Children with Special Needs and a speaker on behalf of the Centralia College Citizenship Class.

Along with her husband, she was a Guarantor and Board Member of the Lewis County Pope’s Kids’ Club in Centralia. The organization is a respite center providing individualized care for children and young adults with exceptional medical needs.

Upon returning to the United States from Mexico, Brunswig edited three children’s books written and published by Attorney Laura G. Bueno. Brunswig donated her payment for these services to two of her informally adopted Mexican children for their college fund, according to the press release. She also has edited several books on the bridge, which were authored by Professor Allan DeSerpa of Tempe, Ariz., and she was a consulting author in The Samoans chapter of Liz Moulder’s book, “Tropical Tales.”

Brunswig was a member and former nominating committee member of the Association of Washington Cities. She was a president’s advisory board member of the National Chamber of Congress and served nationally on the Bylaws Committee of the National Legal professionals Association.