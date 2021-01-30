To be named to the list, a student must have a 3.0 or higher grade-point average.

According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. SFCC serves about 7,600 students and is “renowned for its theater, music and fine arts as well as its exceptional STEM programs.” Approximately 60 percent of the college’s graduates transfer to four-year colleges or universities. The other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates.

SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, at Fairchild Air Force Base and in Pullman.

Harkin named to dean’s list

Jennifer Harkin of Ilwaco has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah based in Salt Lake City.

To qualify for the list, a student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade point average in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.