Two named to MSU dean’s list
Two local residents have been named to the dean’s list at Montana State University located in Bozeman, Mont., for the fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Kelso: Mika Murphy
- Longview:
Alexa Little
Amos graduates from university
Jenny Amos of Castle Rock has graduated with a master of education degree from Concordia University based in Seward, Neb.
The university was founded in 1894. It is a full accredited, coeducational university currently serving more than 2,500 students.
More than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs are offered in a “Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world,” according to a press release.
Teel on SFCC fall honor roll
Rebekah Teel of Kelso has been named to the fall 2020 quarter honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College based in Spokane.
To be named to the list, a student must have a 3.0 or higher grade-point average.
According to a press release submitted to The Daily News, SFCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. SFCC serves about 7,600 students and is “renowned for its theater, music and fine arts as well as its exceptional STEM programs.” Approximately 60 percent of the college’s graduates transfer to four-year colleges or universities. The other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates.
SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, at Fairchild Air Force Base and in Pullman.
Harkin named to dean’s list
Jennifer Harkin of Ilwaco has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah based in Salt Lake City.
To qualify for the list, a student must receive a 3.5 or higher grade point average in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
The University of Utah, founded in 1850, serves more than 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. The university has more than 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine. In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success, and securing resources in support of core missions, notes the release. Known for its proximity to seven world-class ski resorts within 40 minutes of campus, the university encourages an active, holistic lifestyle, innovation and collaborative thinking to engage students, faculty, and business leaders, according to the release.
Two locals named to president’s list
Kelso residents Jasmine Dang and Dylan Grenz have been named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list at Gonzaga University based in Spokane.
To be named to the list, a student must receive between a 3.85 and a 4.0 grade-point average.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities, notes the release. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
Local residents on OSU honor roll
Six area residents have been named to the honor roll for the fall 2020 term at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
To be named to the list, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work and receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Ilwaco: Jasmine Judd
- , freshman, majoring in religious studies.
- Kelso:
Genna Aldrich, junior, majoring in kinesiology; and Brayden Liebe
- , senior, majoring in pre-chemical engineering.
- Longview:
Nyssa Engebo, sophomore majoring in general engineering; Karly Gillett, senior majoring in marketing; and Michael Jones
- , post baccalaurete, majoring in anthropology.
As one of only two land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues, according to information submitted to The Daily News. More than 33,000 students come from across the globe, and the university’s programs operate in every Oregon county. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined, notes the press releases. Campuses are located in Corvallis and Bend, a marine research center is in Newport and the university has an award-winning Ecampus.
Heywood named to MSU fall dean’s list
Shona Heywood of Skamokawa has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Missouri State University based in Springfield, Mo.
To be named to the list, undergraduate students must receive at least a 3.5 grade point average during the semester and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Heywood is among more than 5,300 students named t the list.
MSU is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs, according to information submitted to The Daily News. The university’s purpose is to develop fully educated people with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement, notes the release.
Three named to George Fox U.
Three local residents have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at George Fox University based in Newberg, Ore.
Kalama
- : Alison Houglum, senior majoring in music and education.
Longview
- : Allison McCreary, senior majoring in biology; and Grace Parcel, junior majoring in social work.
To be named to the list, undergraduate students must receive a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on 12 o more hours of graded work.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.