“The scholarship with my name on it humbles me, but also ensures ties to the college, while allowing me to give back some of what LCC has provided to me and my family,” she is quoted in the release.

O’Neill said she supports LCC because it is a beacon of hope for people.

“Education allows them to change their lives and create a better tomorrow, and it is absolutely within reach!”

She supports the college because she believes it is a “community responsibility to ensure LCC’s success is safeguarded to continue providing a vital resource for everyone in our community.”

LCC president Chris Bailey said the college is honored to present O’Neill with the award.

“Kim’s gentle nature, world vision and passion for LCC embodies the mission of the college,” he is quoted in the press release. “Kim’s work in our community as an oncology nurse and her ongoing support of LCC ensures a lasting legacy of hope, health and opportunity for every person in our community,” Bailey said

Kim O’Neill will be honored at the “virtual” Lower Columbia College Foundation Horns and Halos Gala on Oct. 15. For details about the LCC Foundation, LCC Alumni or to join the LCC Foundation Alumni Association, visit lowercolumbia.edu/foundation.

