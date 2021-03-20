2021 Young Artists winners announced
Flutist Alison Houglum and oboist Grace Stearns are the winners of the Southwest Washington Symphony’s 2021 Young Artists Competition.
Houglum, of Kalama, is a junior at George Fox University; and Sterns, of St. Helens, Ore., is a senior at St. Helens High School.
Houglum is persuing a music education and flute performance degree. When she was 11 years old, she began playing the flute as a member of her sixth-grade band class. In eighth grade, she added the alto and tenor saxophone when she decided to join her school’s blues band.
During her junior and senior years of high school, she joined the Lower Columbia College symphonic band and jazz ensemble, the Stageworks Northwest pit orchestra and participated in the Washington state solo and ensemble competition.
After being inspired by her musical family, high school music teachers and the faculty in the George Fox University music department, she decided to study music education, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
She plans to teach music at all grade levels from elementary school through college.
Stearns plays in her high school’s Wind Ensemble. She also sings in the top two vocal ensembles, the Chor Leonis and Voce.
She has been accepted into the School of Music at Central Washington University. She will major in music education starting next fall.
Stearns has been the Oregon Music Educators Association District III oboe champion since 2018. She was selected to the top OMEA All-State Wind Ensemble in 2020 and 2021, and she was selected for the top Western International Band Clinic (WIBC) wind ensemble in 2021.
A featured soloist with the Sunset Orchestra for the past three years, Stearns studies with Karen Strand of Portland State University. She also has studied with Ann van Bever of the Columbia Symphony and according to the press release, “She would like to thank the Southwest Washington Symphony for this amazing opportunity; and her parents for being supportive of her performance career.
Houglum and Stearns each received a $2,000 scholarship. Money for the scholarship is provided through the Tom and Doris Hall Memorial Fund, the Lee and Dick Wollenberg Memorial Fund and the Southwest Washington Symphony. In addition, the Southwest Washington Symphony Auxiliary will award each of the two young artists a scholarship from the Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship Fund in an amount to be determined.
Auditions were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students submitted video performances. A three-judge panel chose the winners from a field of five competitors. Once it is safe to gather, the young artists will be featured in a concert.
Locals named to honors lists
Kelso residents Jasmine Gregg and Kevin Wolff have been named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list; and Longview residents Robert Bartlett, Blake Beckwith and Jaidon Marlow, have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Gonzaga University based in Spokane.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must receive between a 3.85 and a 4.0 grade-point average. To be named to the dean’s list a student must earn between a 3.5 and a 3.84 grade-point average.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities, notes the release. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
Longview resident graduates from OU
Rebecca Crowe of Longview graduated in the fall of 2020 from Ohio State University based in Athens, Ohio.
She received a master of business administration degree with an accounting concentration.
More than 2,300 students graduated from the university in the fall of 2020 with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees, according to a press release from the university.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States along with China, India, Saudia Arabia, Peru and Canada.
Students receive PLU scholarship
Two local students have been named President’s Scholars at Tacoma’s Pacific Lutheran University.
Stacie Spahr, a student at Toledo High School, and Rayleah Trice, a Woodland High School student, will each receive the $30,000 per year scholarship and will have the opportunity to compete for additional money.
Only 123 students were selected for the top academic and leadership scholarship according to a press release from the university.
More than 400 incoming first-year students who met the eligibility requirements applied.
President’s Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, service, leadership and the potential to effect positive change and leadership in their academic and co-curricular lives at the college.
This year’s honorees on average have 3.99 grade-point averages, notes the press release. The top students have been invited to interview for the next level of Presidential Scholarships, one of 10 $35,000 per year Harstad Founder’s Scholarships or one of five full-tuition Regents’ Scholarships.
Two named to HU dean’s list
Brooklyn Davis and Riley Davis, both of Woodland, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Harding University based in Searcy, Ark.
Brooklyn Davis is a sophomore majoring in forensic science and leadership minoring in ministry. Riley Davis is a senior majoring in management.
To be named to the list, students must carry 12 or more hours and hold a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and have no incompletes.
— The Daily News