She has been accepted into the School of Music at Central Washington University. She will major in music education starting next fall.

Stearns has been the Oregon Music Educators Association District III oboe champion since 2018. She was selected to the top OMEA All-State Wind Ensemble in 2020 and 2021, and she was selected for the top Western International Band Clinic (WIBC) wind ensemble in 2021.

A featured soloist with the Sunset Orchestra for the past three years, Stearns studies with Karen Strand of Portland State University. She also has studied with Ann van Bever of the Columbia Symphony and according to the press release, “She would like to thank the Southwest Washington Symphony for this amazing opportunity; and her parents for being supportive of her performance career.

Houglum and Stearns each received a $2,000 scholarship. Money for the scholarship is provided through the Tom and Doris Hall Memorial Fund, the Lee and Dick Wollenberg Memorial Fund and the Southwest Washington Symphony. In addition, the Southwest Washington Symphony Auxiliary will award each of the two young artists a scholarship from the Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship Fund in an amount to be determined.